TRU Wildfire programs, courses set to launch in September

Photo: TRU

TRU Wildfire has taken another step forward, with three newly minted programs in wildfire science and communication now officially on offer starting next fall.

In a news release, Thompson Rivers University said the wildfire science certificate in the faculty of science, certificate in sociocultural dynamics of wildfire in the faculty of adventure, culinary arts and tourism, and the certificate in wildfire communications and media in the faculty of arts will be offered next September.

Each of the programs are a semester in length and equal to nine credits. Two of the certificates will form part of the first year of an arts diploma in wildfire studies.

TRU said the programs were developed in consultation with community partners and includes courses in the sciences and arts.

“TRU is excited to offer these programs and be part of the solution in addressing wildfire challenges,” said TRU Provost Gillian Balfour.

“I’d like to thank the leaders and faculty at TRU who are making this work possible, as well as BCWS for a strong forward-looking partnership.”

Certificates in wildfire leadership and emergency communications and a diploma in wildfire studies are expected to start in 2026.

The six programs were approved by the university’s senate and board of governors and received approval from the ministry in December after a 30-day public feedback process.

“These programs mark the university’s first steps toward an independent and distinct wildfire studies discipline, which will be a first in Canada,” TRU said.

Proposed bachelor degrees in wildfire science and management and wildfire studies are also in the works after receiving senate approval in October, and could take up to 18 months to receive ministry approval.

Shannon Wagner, TRU's vice-president of research, said in December seven acres of land have been set aside for multiple buildings that will be used in the so-called “TRU Wildfire district" — located between the university's new early childhood education building and the rest of campus.

The first training opportunities with an updated curriculum are expected to be ready for the fall of 2025, according to the TRU Wildfire website.

New leadership was hired for TRU Wildfire in November.