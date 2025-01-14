Charges laid against Kamloops woman alleged to have administered botched cosmetics procedures

Photo: Contributed File photo.

A Kamloops woman arrested more than two years ago for a series of botched, fraudulent cosmetic procedures is now facing charges.

Jessica Noelle Earthy has been charged with one count of defrauding multiple people, including, but not limited to four women. She is also charged with four counts of assault causing bodily harm against those same four individuals.

Charges were sworn against Earthy in November and she is due back in court on Feb. 13, according to court records.

Earthy is not in custody, according to online court record.

On Aug. 17, 2022, Kamloops Mounties said they arrested a woman and executed a search warrant at a North Shore residence as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent cosmetic services. Police were following up on complaints from people who said they received botched procedures in her home.

Police at the time issued a press release, seeking to speak with others who may have had botched procedures after being made aware of complaints earlier in the month.

Police said the woman they arrested was released on conditions, pending the end of the investigation.

Earthy is charged with defrauding multiple people of money by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means between Dec. 1, 2021 and Aug. 1, 2022. She is also accused of assault causing bodily harm on one woman over that time period, and to three others on lone occasions — July 20, 2022, on July 25, 2022 and July 26, 2022.

SKIN Kamloops clinic in downtown Kamloops told local media at the time of the RCMP’s arrest that they been working to reverse botched facial injections done on patients, all believed to have been customers of the woman under investigation.

Earthy owned the business Red Square Medical Aesthetics, which was closed permanently some time after the allegations came to light. It launched in March of 2021 and its last social media post, made a week before police made their arrest, stated the business was expanding to Salmon Arm.

Earthy is alleged to have posed as a nurse practitioner, including in posts on social media.

The BC College of Physicians and Surgeons does not have any records of a Jessica Earthy according to a current search of its registrants on its website.

Registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, who would be registered with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, can administer Botox and/or dermal filler injections, but only if a physician has first assessed the patient and is present in the building, according to the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons website.

Only licensed doctors, who would be registered with the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons and eligible under their scope of practice, are authorized to inject Botox and/or dermal fillers. Estheticians or other non-regulated people are not authorized to inject medicines such as Botox, regardless of any training or qualifications obtained from a medical aesthetic institute or academy, according to the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons website.