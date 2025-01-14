Minister requests reports, 'encouraged' by future builds after city misses housing targets

Photo: Castanet

A B.C. minister has asked the City of Kamloops for more information on some of its housing-related initiatives, noting the city didn’t meet its provincially mandated targets — but he’s “encouraged” at the number of new units planned in the community.

In a letter to council dated Dec. 17, 2024, Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, acknowledged that the city didn’t meet its first year of housing targets, which were set by the ministry in the fall of 2023.

“Although the year one housing target of 679 net new units was not met, I note that 449 net new units — or 66 per cent of the year one target — was delivered,” Kahlon said.

“I am encouraged that 1,768 new units are in the development pipeline, which, if delivered, would support Kamloops in meeting its year two housing target of 1,414 units.”

According to a report prepared by the City of Kamloops for the ministry in the fall, there were 466 completed housing units during the province’s reporting period and 17 demolitions — a net total of 449 units.

Of these units, there were 18 studio units, 90 one-bedroom units,198 two-bedroom units, 70 three-bedroom and 73 with four or more bedrooms.

There were occupancy permits issued for 265 rental units. There were 225 market and 35 below-market units completed, as well as five below market rental units with on-site supports.

City staff said in November there were hundreds of units that have been approved by council — they just haven’t reached the point of being issued an occupancy permit.

Kahlon noted Kamloops has also shown progress by “developing and reinforcing partnerships that will result in more housing being built.”

“Despite the city’s efforts to date, I have determined that Kamloops has not met its target for the first year,” Kahlon wrote.

He asked for the city to report back about its progress on initiatives like identifying sites for transfer to the Kamloops Community Land Trust, a non-profit aimed at providing and preserving attainable housing, and its memorandum of understanding with BC Housing.

The minister also requested more details about an attainable housing project planned for a high profile, city-owned Tranquille Road property through a partnership with the city, a developer and BC Builds.

This fall, the City of Kamloops announced North Shore development firm Arpa Investments was chosen to redevelop the city-owned property at 377 Tranquille Rd., the location of the former Northbridge Hotel.

The proposed 90-unit building will include a blend of studio, one, two and three-bedroom suites. As per the BC Builds program, which matches landowners with developers to spur construction of homes for middle-income residents, 20 per cent of these units must be rented at 20 per cent below-market value for a minimum of 35 years.

According to a city report, construction is targeted for the second quarter of 2025.

“Going forward, I trust all efforts will be made by the city to create the necessary conditions to support the delivery [of] more homes for people and meet its targets,” Kahlon wrote.

The five-year housing target for Kamloops is 4,236 units of housing. By year two, the city will need to have added 735 new homes, 819 in year three, 931 in year four and 1,072 in year five.

The city will be submitting interim housing progress reports to the province on Jan. 15, April 15 and July 15.

Kamloops city council will review Kahlon’s letter during its regular meeting on Tuesday.