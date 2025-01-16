Time served for man caught masturbating on busy downtown corner

Photo: Castanet

A man who was caught red-handed by police pleasuring himself in front of passing vehicles on a busy downtown Kamloops street has been sentenced to time served.

Andrew Jules Spencer Gizuk, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of committing an indecent act in a public place and breach.

Court heard police received a number of calls just before 8 a.m. on June 14 about a man masturbating near the roundabout at Third Avenue and Lorne Street.

“Essentially, it was a report of a male in front of Shark Club with a big smile on his face, masturbating,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said in court.

Two Mounties responded and it didn’t take them long to find their man.

“As they were travelling south on Third Avenue and Lansdowne Street, they observed a male wearing a flannel jacket hunched over and matching the description, and actually noted the male had their head down, hand in front of them,” Duncan said.

Court heard Gizuk’s pants were down and his penis was exposed when he was taken into custody.

Duncan attributed the incident to Gizuk’s drug use and mental health issues.

Gizuk was apologetic in court.

“I don’t recall the indecent exposure,” he said. “It’s definitely not something I condone or look to do or repeat again. I apologize for that, and I’m doing the best I can from here on forward.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Gizuk to 105 days in jail — 90 for the breach and 15 for the indecent act.

Gizuk had been in jail since October, making it a time served sentence.