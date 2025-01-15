TRU WolfPack cheer team to represent western Canada at world championships

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack cheerleading team is off to Florida this weekend, where it will compete in the University World Cup Cheerleading Championships.

It will be the third time TRU’s cheer team has competed in the prestigious event. The WolfPack contingent will be the only team representing Western Canada in Orlando.

Cheerleading program director and co-head coach Meaghan Blakely said the squad has been steadily improving in its placements each time it competes.

“Every year we try to take steps to build the program, I’ve been coaching since 2014 and just the progression and improvement over that span is outstanding,” she said.

“That returning group is really important, and having that core that makes your team and the culture is key.”

The team of 34 athletes will be competing in the premier small co-ed and co-ed game day divisions, going up against squads from all over the world.

Blakely said it will be the first time the team has competed in co-ed divisions, meaning it will be “completely a different competitive environment.”

“We’re gonna see how we do but we have gone twice before and done really, really well,” she said.

She said the squad has been practicing non-stop since the end of September and have been doing daily four-hour practices since returning from Christmas break.

“Game day is nervous, the game day team is more new, where premier, they seem pretty hungry to do well and they want to show what they are capable of,” Blakely said of the team.

Confident in skills

Those who spoke with Castanet at a Sunday pep rally said they were excited to go head-to-head against some of the best.

Fifth year TRU student Nadine Arkell said it was her second time going to the World Championships and likely her last before she graduates this year. She said it felt “bittersweet.”

With eight years of cheerleading experience under her belt, she said she felt excited and confident and said the team was ready as well.

“In the last month or so, we’ve been practicing really hard, everyone’s kind of really come together,” Arkell said.

"The level is so high and so you feel really lucky and really accomplished that you've made it to that level, regardless of the outcome."

It’s Lane Robinson’s second year as part of the WolfPack cheer team and his first time attending the World Championships. He said he was “super excited.”

“I’m definitely nervous to go, but I think we’ve been practicing really hard and I’m excited,” he said. “I feel like we’re ready to go and compete and put up a good fight.”

He said this year’s team has been running its routine for several months and the squad was feeling confident heading into the competition.

“Our skills are all really strong and everyone in the team is feeling really, really good about what they can put out this year,” Robinson said.

The championships will be held from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 in Orlando. The action will be live streamed for those interested in watching.