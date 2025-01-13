Dozens compete in province's only sanctioned indoor triathlon at Tournament Capital Centre

Photo: Josh Dawson Just under 70 people attended the Kamloops Indoor Triathlon at the Tournament Capital Centre on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Dozens of athletes tested their mettle on Sunday at the Tournament Capital Centre, taking part in the only sanctioned indoor triathlon in B.C.

Participants were cheered on as they completed a 300-meter pool swim, a 10-kilometre bike ride on indoor smart trainers and a two-kilometre run on an indoor track.

Patrick Waters, board member with the Kamloops Triathlon Club, said Sunday's event saw just under 70 people participate, surpassing the club’s goal of 50.

Waters said the the club also hosts an outdoor event in June, but added that competing indoors may seem less daunting to a beginner.

“For anyone who wants to do a triathlon, they may not have a bike or the idea of riding and swimming outside in a lake is overwhelming,” he said.

“We see people doing their first event and finishing — that’s why we do it.”