Kamloops temperatures expected to drop by weekend: Environment Canada

Cindy White

The Kamloops forecast is calling for clouds to replace sunny skies and a drop in temperatures by the weekend as a weather system passes through the region.

Environment Canada meteorologist Yimie Li said the Thompson and Okanagan regions will be under a ridge of high pressure for the beginning of the week.

“It’s mainly cloudy, so that’s why overnight temperatures are not too cold either,” she said.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night and a low of -3 C is expected.

Sunny skies are forecast to continue until Thursday night, when cloudy periods are then expected to take over.

Daytime highs will hover between 0 C to 2 C while overnight lows can be expected between 3 C and 4 C.

Li said a change in weather conditions is expected around Thursday night or Friday, when an upper trough will descend from the north and bring cloudy skies.

“Behind the trough, we’re going to get some cold temperatures as well,” Li said.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday with a high of -1 C. More cloudy periods are anticipated Friday night when temperatures are forecast to drop to -10 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast to continue over the weekend and highs are expected to be around -6 C.