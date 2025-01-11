Ernst stops 40 as Blazers double up on first-place Cougars

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Matteo Koci scores in the first period on Saturday at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Prince George Cougars 6-3.

Nathan Behm and Tommy Lafreniere combined for six points on Saturday at Sandman Centre, leading the Kamloops Blazers to a 6-3 win over the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars.

Matteo Koci, Jordan Keller, Behm (2), Emmitt Finnie and Max Sullivan scored for the Blazers. Arseni Anisimov, Koen Ziemmer and Borya Valis scored for Prince George.

The Cougars opened the scoring early in the first, but then it was all Blazers. They were up 5-1 by the time the Cougars finally got one back with six minutes to play, and the teams exchanged goals — and crosschecks — late to make it a 6-3 final.

The Blazers were three for six on the power play. The Cougars scored once on two chances.

Dylan Ernst made 40 saves on 43 Prince George shots. Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 31 of 37 Kamloops shots.

Lafreniere had three assists for the Blazers and Vit Vahejsky had two.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,797.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 15-21-3-0 on the season, 10th in the 11-team WHL Western Conference. The loss moves the Cougars to 24-12-3-2, first in the B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday, when they will be in the provincial capital for the first of two in a row against the Victoria Royals.

Their next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 22, when the Brandon Wheat Kings visit Sandman Centre.