Tim Hortons worker admits to stealing, cashing paycheques belonging to four co-workers

Photo: Ashcroft Indian Band The Tim Hortons restaurant inside the Esso Travel Centre in Ashcroft.

A Kamloops-area man has pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud after he was caught stealing and cashing his co-workers paycheques.

Kyran Ray Cameron, 21, pleaded guilty Friday in Kamloops Indigenous Court to four counts of fraud under $5,000.

Court heard Cameron was employed at the Tim Hortons at the Esso Travel Centre in Ashcroft a year ago when one of his co-workers reported that two of her paycheques were missing, and both had been cashed at a local credit union.

A subsequent workplace investigation determined three other employees also had cheques stolen.

“After further workplace and police investigations, it was confirmed that Kyran Cameron had cashed five cheques that were not his into his personal bank account via a phone banking app between September and December 2023,” reads an agreed statement of facts filed in court.

The Tim Hortons is owned by the Ashcroft Indian Band, and the band paid the employees directly. Cheques would be left in the lunchroom for anyone who did not have direct deposit set up.

The stolen cheques ranged in value from $119.47 to $1,998.78. The total amount Cameron fraudulently deposited into his account was $4,125.48 and the band wants him to pay a little more than $4,000 in restitution.

Cameron is expected to return to court for sentencing sometime in March. He is not in custody.