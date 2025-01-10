Minister of Municipal Affairs backs advisor who wrote scathing report on mayor

Photo: The Canadian Press

B.C.'s new minister of municipal affairs has sent a letter to Kamloops city council affirming his support for an independent report blaming the mayor for the bulk of city hall's dysfunction — and he has asked council for an update on their progress implementing the recommendations that followed.

In a letter dated Christmas Eve, Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, said he wanted to hear about the work council has done to implement the recommendations of Henry Braun, a former Abbotsford mayor appointed by the province last year to give guidance to the embattled city council.

Braun’s report, released in May, included 13 recommendations for all nine members of council and 10 specifically for Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson. The advisor concluded the mayor shoulders the blame for council dysfunction due to his combativeness and unwillingness to accept feedback or responsibility.

His recommendations included amending council’s code of conduct to include remuneration penalties for offences, seeking out a consultant to provide governance coaching and retaining communication restrictions between the mayor and staff.

Among other things, the mayor was specifically urged to admit mistakes, seek and respond positively to constructive criticism, improve his understanding of official documents, engage in conflict resolution training and show a commitment to solving problems collaboratively.

“I support the work of the municipal advisor and the recommendations made in his report,” Kahlon said in his letter.

“The ministry expects members of the city council to work together, to focus on good governance for the benefit of the community, and to implement the recommendations of the advisor to support this work.”

Minister wants to follow up

The minister said he recognizes council has made some progress implementing report recommendations, but understood “governance challenge are continuing.”

“I respectfully request a report from council on the work that has been done to implement the recommendations,” Kahlon said, noting this information will help inform responsible conduct work the ministry is currently undergoing.

In a statement, Kamloops councillors said they will be considering a response to the minister’s requests and they welcome an invitation to meet with the minister to discuss this work.

The statement said “significant steps” have been taken to implement the municipal advisor’s report recommendations, part of an effort to foster transparency, ensure accountable representation for all community members, and prioritize the safety and well-being of city staff.

“We are grateful for the minister’s continued engagement and encouragement as we navigate the challenges our council has faced,” said Coun. Kelly Hall, deputy mayor for the month of January, in a statement.

“Council is committed to ensuring a more accountable, collaborative and effective approach to governance that reflects then professionalism, respecting and integrity our community deserves.”

Mayor casts doubt on report

When reached for comment, Hamer-Jackson said in a text message that he thought Braun neglected to include certain information in the report, and he accused a number of city councillors of lying to the advisor.

“[If] they did tell the truth our city would be in a different light today,” Hamer-Jackson said.

The mayor said he told Braun in their first meeting that he thought in order for council to get along, certain councillors and staff would need to “tell the truth.”

When asked what he’d want to bring forward to Kahlon, Hamer-Jackson said he’d ask “why he’s so confident in the Braun report as he must be confident in the Honcharuk report.”

The Honcharuk report was an independent investigation that concluded Hamer-Jackson was disrespectful or demeaning to a few staff members — a finding the mayor has consistently denied.

Hamer-Jackson also pointed at Coun. Bill Sarai’s admission that he secretly recorded an argument with the mayor in January of 2023, a recording in which both men can be heard raising their voices and swearing at each other.

“Why didn’t he tell Braun the truth, or Honcharuk?” Hamer-Jackson asked, adding he thought Kahlon should listen to “his friend” Sarai's recording.

A call for legislative change

Last year, in light of Braun’s report recommendations, council removed the mayor’s responsibility to act as city spokesperson, placing this duty on councillors who assume the role of deputy mayor each month.

Hamer-Jackson was also restricted from attending closed portions of select committee meetings, and removed from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors and the board of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society.

Council has said it will reconsider reinstating the mayor to those appointments if he complies with Braun’s recommendations.

The mayor’s salary was reduced by 10 per cent in June and 15 per cent in October following separate code of conduct findings, and another recent investigation report recommended council consider a further five per cent reduction if Hamer-Jackson doesn’t complete new training.

Braun recommended discussing the possible need for changes to provincial legislation, possibly including a process for removing a member of council.

Kamloops city council sponsored a Union of B.C. Municipalities resolution aimed at advocating to the province for new provisions and safeguards against bullying and harassment.