The Effie to host sold-out drag show featuring Kamloops acts

Photo: Facebook

A drag show next weekend featuring local Kamloops talent is completely sold out.

Midwinter Magic: A Local Drag Showcase is set for Sept. 18 at the Effie Arts Collective, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Kamloops-based drag performers Autumn Horizon, Miss Mousse and Stevie Nips are slated to take to the stage. Cosmo Politan and Neptune Blues have special spotlight acts scheduled as well.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring extra $5 bills to tip, with QR codes providing a digital option for those without cash.

Presented by Haus of Misfit, $5 from each ticket sold will be donated Kamloops Immigrant Services.

“Kamloops Immigrant Services [is] a North Shore organization that offers a variety of services to newcomers to Canada, including WE Pride, a safe space for 2SLGBTQIA+ newcomers, immigrants, refugees and allies,” reads the event's Facebook page.

The event is 19-plus.

Tickets were $25. Information about future drag shows can be found on the Haus of Misfit website.