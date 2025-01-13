Winnipeg-based Indigenous comedians to perform in Kamloops

Photo: Facebook

The Bad Apples promise a good time, and they are inviting Kamloopsians to the Effie Arts Collective on Thursday as their comedy show takes centre stage.

Indigenous comedians Nelson Mayer and Clayton T. Stewart make up the Winnipeg-based duo The Bad Apples. Their work can be found on HBO, Prime Video and other platforms.

Mayer, who is Metis, is known for his stand-up performances in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Thunder Bay and Winnipeg. He was the host of APTN’s “Got Identity” program and spent time cracking jokes and sharing stories on “Unreserved" which airs on CBC Radio and Sirius XM.

Stewart, who loves weaving his treaty membership and Ojibwa heritage into his routine, also has a rich stand-up background. He has graced the screen with performances in the movie “Goon” and TV shows like HBO’s “Less Than Kind."

The pair will bring their trademark chemistry along with their unique cultural insights and personal stories in a way that will keep the audience in stitches.

Special guest Justin “J-Bomb” Fillion will MC the evening as the official host.

Showtime on Thursday, Jan. 16, is 8 p.m.

Best Western Kamloops is sponsoring the event and tickets can be purchased online for $27.96. For more information or for tickets, click here.