Kamloops RCMP K9 Neeka celebrates fifth birthday with arrests, favourite treat

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP police dog Neeka celebrated her birthday with two of her favourite things — catching bad guys and enjoying a delicious treat.

Although she’s known at the detachment for her calm demeanour and friendly personality, Neeka has been working hard this past year.

“She’s probably gone to more than 100 calls just for the Emergency Response Team this year alone,” said Neeka’s handler, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Stephen Prior.

Neeka has been very busy.

“During her last weekend as a four-year-old dog, Neeka was hard at work assisting members of the crime reduction team with the arrests of two suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation, tracking down a bicycle-riding property thief in Brock and locating an assault suspect who was taken into custody without incident,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a new release.

For her birthday, Prior rewarded Neeka with her favourite treat — a cream cheese bagel.

Neeka was born on Jan. 9, 2020, and attended PDS Training School in Innisfail, Alta., before finding her home in Kamloops late in 2021.