Suspects nabbed with help of spike belt, police dog: Kamloops RCMP

A woman is facing a string of charges after Mounties say they used a spike belt and a police dog to stop a stolen vehicle last weekend in North Kamloops.

RCMP was called about a report of a previously stolen vehicle spotted near the North Hills Mall on the evening of Jan. 3.

“With assistance from the crime reduction unit, the vehicle was located and a spike belt was successfully deployed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The vehicle was tracked to Carson Crescent, where the two suspects are alleged to have fled on foot.

A man surrendered and was quickly apprehended, while a woman attempted to hide. She was quickly sniffed out by police dog Neeka and arrested, Evelyn said.

“The male suspect was released without process, while the female was held for a bail hearing on charges related to possession of stolen property over $5,000, obstruction, and flight from police,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.