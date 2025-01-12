Kamloops was busiest Operation Red Nose location in B.C.

Photo: Operation Red Nose 2024 Kamloops Operation Red Nose volunteers pose for a photo.

Another holiday season has come and gone with hundreds of Kamloops revellers finding a safe ride home thanks to Operation Red Nose.

The service, which is run through Pacific Sport Interior BC, provided 435 rides in Kamloops this season — down slightly from the 512 rides provided the previous year.

Operation Red Nose is run in communities across Canada each holiday season. It pairs teams of volunteer drivers with people looking to get home safely after a night of celebration. The service is provided by donation.

In Kamloops, volunteers were driving every Friday and Saturday between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. The project is funded via donations, which brought in an average of $39 per ride this season. Sponsorship dollars have not yet been added to the total.

“We had $17,000 in client donations [but] we are waiting for the final tally,” Carolynn Boomer said. “We should be up from last year in terms of overall — we’re anticipating maybe $25,000.”

Kamloops ranked No. 1 as the busiest Operation Red Nose city in all of B.C. this season, according to Boomer. Dec. 14 was the busiest night of the year, with 62 rides given out.

'It's a win-win'

Boomer has been a part of the program since it arrived in Kamloops in 1997 and she said she thinks it can have an important impact on the community.

“We still see impaired driving,” Boomer said. “When we say ‘impairment,’ it can be anything from fatigue to drugs to alcohol. ... I believe in the road safety aspect and sponsors really love that. It is a win-win, all the proceeds stay in Kamloops.”

Money raised will help fund amateur sports in Kamloops through Pacific Sport. Boomer said these fundraising initiatives can make a big difference for local athletes trying to attend national competitions and pursue their “performance pathway.”

Boomer said 115 volunteers stepped up this holiday season for Operation Red Nose.

“It really does take a village — it's not one person,” she said.

Anyone interested in volunteering next year can contact Pacific Sport.