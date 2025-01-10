SUV being removed from concrete wall after crashing into park at Kamloops Airport

Photo: Michael Potestio

Police had Tranquille Road down to single lane Friday morning as they dealt with a vehicle that appeared to have gone off the road and crashed into Fulton Field Park.

Two police officers could be seen directing traffic around the scene, where a white Nissan SUV was perched atop the concrete wall bordering the park which is home to the Capt. Jennifer Casey Memorial statue, which was not damaged in the incident.

The SUV had extensive damage to its front end and front, driver's side tire. Two tow trucks were on scene tending to the vehicle at about 9:30 a.m.

The park is located on a tight corner near the Kamloops Airport in Brocklehurst. It officially opened in August.

Casey died on May 17, 2020, when the Snowbirds jet she was in crashed shortly after takeoff from Fulton Field.