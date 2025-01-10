City of Kamloops eyes new council chambers, tech upgrades as meeting attendance surges

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Kamloops is considering changes, including the possibility of a new council chambers, to address new security recommendations and accommodate a growing number of meeting attendees.

City CAO Byron McCorkell said the increasing attendance numbers and cramped chambers have been noted by staff and council, and work is underway to come up with solutions — but nothing concrete has been decided yet.

“There are concerns with space for spectators, staff and the media, there are also new world issues around security and access,” McCorkell said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

“Obviously our current building does not allow for simple modification, so we are looking at what we need, and then we will be looking at how to provide for that.”

McCorkell said staff hope to bring forward some options to council for consideration at some point this year.

More people showing up

Recently, council meetings have drawn a number of attendees, including city staff members, reporters, members of the public and delegations giving presentations to council. Gallery seating, which includes about two dozen chairs for the public, is frequently filled up.

Will Beatty, the city’s community services manager, said when chamber seats are filled, attendees are offered seats in the city hall lobby area where meeting audio can be played.

“We're trying to meet the fire code regulations, as well as the building occupancy piece to it. And then once we're at a maximum capacity, we'll send people outside,” Beatty said.

“It doesn't mean that they can't participate. We encourage people to go home and go on Zoom and participate via Zoom. But if they can't do that, they're more than welcome to stay and be placed on a speaker's list.”

A few Community Services Officers are now present for regular council meetings — for security, and to help regulate the flow of attendees, the city says — and they usher in those who aren’t seated in chambers and want to address council.

“Since we've been tasked with the council duty, I would say about 75 per cent of the time of meetings that we attend, we're holding a wait list or a hold on specific spots when people leave, and others that have been identified on this list can come in and participate in the meeting in person,” Beatty said.

He said a security audit has been completed at city hall, a report which laid out recommendations for the space and its egress routes.

“The city has outgrown the space that the chambers can provide,” he said.

“Council is aware of this. Administration is aware of it as well, and we'll continue to look for the best space option that we can in the midterm while trying to be fiscally responsible.”

A new council chambers would very likely be a stopgap measure. The city is considering a number of options for a potential new city hall.

Tech upgrades eyed, too

McCorkell said online access to council meetings allows for an unlimited number of attendees — but keeping this format engaging requires investment.

This could include upgraded technology to allow for improved camera angles and microphones.

“All of these issues are being looked at to allow everyone to be able to view [the] council meeting however they feel appropriate, in person or technology based,” he said.

McCorkell said he believes the increase in the number of people attending is unusual, and doesn’t think the high numbers will remain the norm — but noted the city doesn’t have an easy solution for security.

“The world has changed, and there is now more need to ensure all public facilities look at how they are presenting themselves in that regard,” he said, adding the city implemented measures like new doors, key fob access and glass partitions after the security review.

“These changes also came in how we managed crowds on council days. People cannot mill around in the hallways or boardrooms anymore.”