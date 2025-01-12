TRU professor to give free public lecture on importance of endangered B.C. grasslands

Photo: KTW file

A Thompson Rivers University professor is championing the importance of B.C.'s grasslands in a bid to raise awareness before they disappear for good.

In a news release, TRU said natural resource science professor Dr. Wendy Gardner will be presenting a public lecture on what makes grasslands so vital next month.

“Grasslands offers a myriad of benefits to human and animal alike,” Gardner said.

“But more often than not, the general public doesn’t understand the value in how important these ecosystems are.”

Gardner said grasslands help the ecosystem in a number of ways, such as grazing land for livestock, capturing and holding water, providing a habitat for various species, capturing cabin and sprouting plants that are of medicinal and cultural value to Indigenous people.

Grasslands take up less than one per cent of the province’s land base but are home to nearly a third of at-risk species.

Gardner said encroaching housing development, recreation and agriculture demands all threaten the important ecosystems, as well as invasive species and climate change.

The lecture is open to everyone and will be held on TRU’s campus at the Scratch Café in the Culinary Arts Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is fee but those planning on attending are asked to RSVP by Jan. 28 for seating and refreshments.

The talk is part of TRU’s Inaugural Professorial Lecture series, where recently promoted faculty members share their academic passion with the community.