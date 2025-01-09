Kamloops Mounties arrest three in connection with storage container theft

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say three suspects have been arrested after several storage containers were broken into early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to the 1000-block of Hillside Drive at about 1:30 a.m., where suspects had entered multiple storage containers at a commercial location and were stealing from them.

“Thanks to updates provided to the responding police officers, they were able to quickly locate the first two suspects nearby and arrest them,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“As part of the investigation, two other suspects were also arrested soon after, and stolen merchandise was recovered and returned.”

Police said one person was later released without process, while the other three were released with court dates and conditions.

Charge recommendations are anticipated.

One of the suspects was also wanted on warrants and was held for court, during which he was released with a next appearance date of Jan. 13.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.