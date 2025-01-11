Pinantan man wanted on warrant for failing to comply with release order: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Contributed Andrew Payne, 35, from Pinantan, is wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man from Pinantan wanted on an arrest warrant.

Andrew Payne, 35, is wanted on a warrant for failure to comply with a bail order.

“We are asking the public to please contact police if they see Andrew Payne or have information on his whereabouts,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Payne is described as a white man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact their nearest police detachment. The Kamloops RCMP can be reached at 250-828-3000.