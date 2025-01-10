Kamloops Mounties saw big dip in traffic tickets last summer due to staffing issues

Photo: KTW file A Kamloops RCMP officer stops a vehicle on Columbia Street in Sahali.

The Kamloops RCMP’s traffic services unit busted 200 fewer drivers last summer compared to the previous year — but it's not necessarily a reflection of improved driving behaviour.

A third-quarter Kamloops RCMP report shows police tallied only 90 traffic files during that time for distracted driving, intersection tickets, prohibited driving and impaired investigations.

That number is down from 289 over the same July through September period the previous year.

In the third quarter of 2022, the number was 200 — down from 238 in 2021.

According to police, the detachment's traffic services unit was short staffed due to long-term disability and vacation leave.

New constables will help

In June, an RCMP officer was injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on Fortune Drive. He was taken to hospital but was expected to recover, Mounties said at the time.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops there is still a vacancy in the traffic services department, but it is being offset thanks to the RCMP’s reservist constable program.

“We did have an impact of an officer being injured, yes, as a result of a collision,” Pelley said.

“There is always an impact when we have an officer injured on duty, and we do take those things into consideration.”

He also noted the city and RCMP’s plan to add 25 new police officers by 2027 will help bolster the traffic section.

Pelley said the Kamloops RCMP detachment currently has five positions dedicated to traffic services. The entire detachment has increased to 158 officers, up from 153.