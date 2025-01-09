Memorial for Al Raine, Sun Peaks' only mayor, set for Jan. 15

Photo: Whistler Museum Al Raine served one Whistler's original council in the mid-'70s, and was instrumental in the development of Whistler Village and the wider community.

A memorial for legendary ski coach and the only mayor of Sun Peaks, Al Raine, will be held next week.

Raine died last month at 83 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a day after he announced his resignation as Sun Peaks’ first and only mayor.

The celebration of life will take place Jan. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel. Seating and capacity will be very limited and on a first come first serve basis.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with the program starting at 4 p.m.

The funeral will be live-streamed, including at the Sun Peaks Centre at 3200 Village Way, where there will be overflow seating.

It will also be simulcast at the Whistler Conference Centre, where the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) and Tourism Whistler have organized an event. Raine was a past president of the Whistler Resort Association and alderman on Whistler’s original council.

The celebration will feature remarks and remembrances from Raine’s sons, Willy and Charley; brother Bill; his wife, Olympic skier and former Senator Nancy Greene Raine; Olympic skier Derek Robbins; former Blackcomb Mountain president Hugh Smythe; and Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton, among others.

“A ski icon, Al provided a lifetime of service to both the ski and tourism industries. He had an under-stated demeanour, but was a visionary thinker and brilliant strategist, leaving behind many lasting legacies—including the planning and development of ski resort communities such as Whistler and Sun Peaks,” the RMOW wrote on its event page.

“A respected leader, collaborative colleague, esteemed ski coach, thoughtful friend, and loving husband and father; Al was known for his thoughtful perspectives, generous spirit, strong business acumen, and wonderful sense of humour. He will long be remembered by those who knew him.”

For more information, and the streaming link, click here.