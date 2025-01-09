Kamloops Mounties seek man wanted for breaching bail conditions

Photo: RCMP Lashway Merritt, 30, who most recently resided in Kamloops, has a warrant for his arrest, and may be in the Williams Lake area.

Kamloops police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted on three counts of failing to comply with release orders.

Lashway Merritt, 30, who most recently resided in the city, has a warrant for his arrest and may currently be in Kamloops or Williams Lake.

“Although Lashway Merritt is currently reported as residing in Kamloops, he also has ties to the Williams Lake area,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

“We are asking the public to please contact their local police detachment if they see him or have information on his whereabouts.”

Merritt is described as an Indigenous man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 270 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

On the left side of his neck is the tattoo "Tsilhqot'in Lejap," police said. His right hand is tattooed with the word "Hustle" and, on his left hand, is a tattoo of the word "Hard." His left forearm is tattooed with the words "Lost chief?"

Those with information are asked to please contact their nearest police detachment. The Kamloops RCMP can be reached at 250-828-3000.