Inflatable Aquatrack obstacle course returns to Canada Games Aquatic Centre

Photo: City of Kamloops

A large inflatable obstacle course will be set up at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre for Saturday afternoon public swims starting this weekend, the City of Kamloops says.

In a social media post, the city said the Wibit Aquatrack will be made available starting this Saturday, Jan. 11, and will return each Saturday until March 1.

The city noted availability might vary due to events and staffing.

Users must be seven years of age or older to use the obstacle course. Regular drop-in rates will apply, but pre-registration isn't required.

The schedule for the Tournament Capital Centre's aquatic centre can be found on the City of Kamloops website.