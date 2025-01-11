Driver three times legal limit in drunken crash on Summit hairpin, judge told

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who was lucky to survive a drunken crash into a concrete barrier after failing to negotiate the Summit Connector's hairpin corner has been fined $2,500 and prohibited from driving for a year.

Clifford Morgan Wood, 59, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08.

Court heard police were called to the hairpin turn just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2022, after a pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier.

Crown prosecutor Leah Winters said Wood was the lone occupant of the truck. When police arrived at the scene, Wood was in cardiac arrest and paramedics and firefighters were working to save his life.

He was taken to hospital, where blood was drawn and seized by police. Testing showed Wood’s blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was between 0.234 and 0.272 — at least three times the legal limit of 0.08.

“The levels were grossly exceeding the legal limit,” Winters said.

No attempt to brake, swerve

According to Winters, a bush bar on the front of Wood’s truck likely saved his life.

“It was clear from the observations from those at the scene that the vehicle had been travelling west, headed downhill, and it continued straight without braking, turning or swerving [at the hairpin],” she said.

Defence lawyer Jeff Maxwell said Wood displayed “exceptionally bad decision making” on the night of the crash, which left him seriously hurt.

“Mr. Wood was very badly injured by this, and he’s come into my office using a walker to get around,” Maxwell said. "He’s essentially permanently disabled, I understand.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a $2,500 fine and a one-year driving prohibition.

“Obviously this is a significant amount of alcohol and the readings were well in excess of the legal limit,” she said.