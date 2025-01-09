Wildfire expert says B.C. could learn lessons from deadly wildfires raging in Southern California

Photo: The Canadian Press A man walks in front of the burning Altadena Community Church on Wednesday in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A world-renowned wildfire expert says there are a lot of similarities between the conditions fuelling the deadly blazes ripping through Southern California and those seen each summer in B.C.

A number of large wildfires are burning in the greater Los Angeles area. Five people have died, more than 1,000 structures have been lost, most of them homes, and 130,000 people are under evacuation order.

Mike Flannigan, a wildfire researcher at Thompson Rivers University and BC Research Chair, said the flames have been fanned by hurricane-force winds blowing across an exceptionally dry landscape.

He told Castanet the Southern California area has been extremely dry this year, with very little rain since last spring. On Tuesday, a Santa Ana Wind event — dry, gusting winds that originate inland and make their way to sea — packed 160 km/h winds.

"All you needed was ignition," Flannigan said.

“Historically, about half the fires that are Santa Ana fires are started by power lines, given the strength of the wind."

He said it was unusual to see such a severe wildfire in January.

Longer fire seasons ahead

Flannigan said research suggests Santa Ana winds are expected to weaken in the future, but human-caused climate change will increase drought, especially over the winter.

In B.C., he said, wind speeds could increase.

“I’d say in some ways we have it worse,” he said. “Because we’ve got hot, dry and windy, and all those are increasing.”

Lightning is also a bigger consideration in B.C. Flannigan estimated about 70 per cent of wildfires in the province last year were started by lightning, responsible for 90 per cent of the area burned.

He said while he can’t predict what 2025 will look like, British Columbians should expect to face worsening wildfire seasons overall.

“Human-caused climate change is going to increase our fire activity and cause longer fire seasons,” he said.

“We expect more lightning, drier fuels because of increased temperatures and the lack of precipitation, and away we go.”

Lessons to learn

In watching the California wildfires from afar, Flannigan said there may be lessons B.C. can learn.

He said B.C. tends to be reactive in its approach to tackling wildfires, and suggested more fire management resources and personnel should be called in before fire activity escalates.

While the U.S. has FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), no similar agency exists in Canada. Flannigan argued that one is needed.

“Hopefully it could be proactive as well, and deployed before the flood, before the fire, so that we can do a better job of protecting communities and people,” he said.

Flannigan suggested requiring homes to follow FireSmart protocol could help slow the spread of fires. If not regulated, he said the community is only “as strong as your weakest link.”

Flannigan said the wildfires in California have also highlighted problems with egress.

In Pacific Palisades, people fleeing the fast-moving flames jammed the area’s winding canyon roads, forcing some to abandon their cars and flee on foot. A bulldozer had to be brought in to clear some vehicles so firefighters could get through.

Flannigan compared that scene to Kamloops, where in 2021 thousands of Juniper Ridge evacuees found themselves stuck in gridlock while trying to flee a lightning-caused blaze.

“There's things we can learn, but the reality is we're going to see more fire in the future as long as we continue to warm like we are,” he said.