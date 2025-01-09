BC Wildfire Service advising residents of pile burning to take place near Merritt

Photo: KTW File Photo

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke may be visible in Merritt and the surrounding area from a pile burning operation that will be conducted over the next several months.

In a press release, BCWS said about 20 piles will be burned through the end of February in the Lindley Creek Road area, approximately 3.5 kilometres west of Merritt.

The fuel management project is taking place in conjunction with the Cascades Resource District to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Smoke may be visible to people in Merritt and the surrounding area. Pile burning will only proceed if conditions are favourable.

“BC Wildfire Services personnel will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these piles at all times,” BCWS said.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, people can call 1-800-663-5555 to *5555 on a cell phone.