KFR asks local kids to help design cover of new educational colouring book

Photo: KFR A local artists is being sought to design the cover of a new colouring book produced by Kamloops Fire Rescue.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is calling all artists to submit their best works to be considered for the cover of a new fire safety colouring book the department is producing.

Artists over the age of 13 are invited to make submissions, which will be accepted until Jan. 31. The contest is open to residents who live within Kamloops Fire Rescue’s service boundaries (City of Kamloops and Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc) and is limited to one entry per person.

The winner will receive a $250 gift card to an art store of their choice, and their work will be featured on the cover of the new colouring book.

The book will come complete with colouring pages, puzzles and local fire rescue facts and be distributed during special events and school visits, reaching more than 3,000 children annually. The book also features new characters, Blaze and Loopy and their rescue friends.

“In our process of creating a new education piece targeted to youths, we wanted to provide an opportunity for local artists to showcase their creativity,” Jeff Pont, Kamloops Fire Rescue’s life safety educator said in a press release.

“We hope to highlight the incredible talent in our community and promote fire safety and rescue education in a fun and engaging way.”

The works must be fire rescue themed and child-friendly. Submissions can be full colour illustrations or black ink or marker line drawings suitable for colouring.

The artwork can be delivered in person Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Pont at fire station No. 1 at 1205 Summit Dr.

Digital submissions can be uploaded to an online webform. Accepted file formats include PNG, JPEG, or PDF.

For full details, including colouring pages, artwork guidelines and submission forms, visit Kamloops.ca/KFRArtContest.

Meanwhile, children 12 and under can enter to win a fire safety prize pack and a personal tour of a fire station of their choice by submitting a Blaze or Loopy colouring page, available for pickup at Fire Station No. 1 or online at Kamloops.ca/KFRArtContest.