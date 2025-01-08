Teenager killed by train near Vinsulla, death not believed to be suspicious

Photo: Contributed

Barriere RCMP say the death of a 15-year-old boy who was struck by a train near Vinsulla on Sunday is not believed to be suspicious.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a statement that Barriere RCMP received a report that a pedestrian had been fatally struck by a train at about 11:12 p.m.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and the boy’s family has been notified.

Clark said Barriere RCMP is continuing to support the concurrent BC Coroners Service investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this tragic time,” Clark said.