Police seek 28-year-old Kamloops woman wanted on warrants

Photo: RCMP Theresa Naomi Frederick, 28, is wanted on on warrants for breaking and entering and failing to comply with a court order.

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted Kamloops woman.

In a news release, police said Theresa Naomi Frederick, 28, is wanted on warrants for breaking and entering and failing to comply with a court order.

“Attempts to locate Theresa have been unsuccessful, and we are turning to the public in hopes that someone will see her and contact police or that she’ll turn herself in,” said Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Although the warrant was issued out of Kamloops, it is possible she may have relocated to another community.”

Frederick is described as an Indigenous woman standing five-foot-nine and weighing 240 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Frederick’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police detachment. Kamloops RCMP can be reached at 250-828-3000.