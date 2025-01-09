Kamloops Mounties find BB gun, knife on teens at Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Castanet

Police gave a stern warning to two Kamloops teens and their guardians after they were caught inside Aberdeen Mall with a BB gun and a knife.

Mounties were called to the mall on Friday, Jan 3, following reports that a teen in the mall was carrying a handgun.

“Kamloops RCMP detachment frontline officers attended the location on the 1300-block of the Trans Canada Highway West and quickly located and arrested the two youth suspects,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

No handgun was discovered, but police located a BB gun and a knife in the possession of the youths.

RCMP gave the teens a ride home, Evelyn said, where they provided a warning and spoke with their guardians.