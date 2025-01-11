Bear spray pulled in fight between teens in North Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are looking for more information about a fight between teens that turned into an alleged weapons assault last weekend on the North Shore.

According to police, two teenaged individuals were involved in the incident, which took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

“Frontline officers responded to Royal Avenue, where a consensual fight had allegedly turned into a bear spray deployment,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

An assault with a weapon investigation is now underway, Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.