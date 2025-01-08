Suspect in taxi assault arrested in North Kamloops thanks to police dog

Photo: Castanet

A police dog helped nab a suspect after a cabbie was assaulted over the weekend in North Kamloops, Mounties say.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the call came in just after 3 a.m. on Sunday

“Kamloops RCMP frontline officers received a report involving a taxi driver who had allegedly been assaulted. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot down an alley between Tamarack and Fort avenues,” she said in a news release.

Nika, the police dog that responded alongside Mounties, tracked the suspect through the alleyway leading to a residence in the area. When officers arrived at the home, Evelyn said the suspect emerged and was arrested without incident.

“He was released once sober, with a court date and conditions. Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.