Judge asked to hear new bank evidence about fraudulent Teichrieb property transaction

Photo: Contributed Jessie Simpson will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life as a result of a violent beating on June 19, 2016.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has been asked to hear new evidence about what officials at a Kamloops bank knew when they were transferring ownership of Kristopher Teichrieb’s home to his parents eight years ago.

Teichrieb, 47, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault stemming from a near-death beating he inflicted on Jessie Simpson.

Simpson was 18 on June 19, 2016, out celebrating high school graduation with a group of friends. He wandered onto Teichrieb’s riverfront property on Clifford Avenue, near the western tip of McArthur Island.

Teichrieb chased Simpson and beat him with a metal baseball bat. The first Mountie to arrive at the scene said he found Teichrieb waving frantically while standing over the severely injured teen “kind of like an excited dog.”

Court heard Teichrieb had been involved in escalating vigilante action in the weeks leading up to the attack on Simpson.

Simpson’s injuries were catastrophic and he was in a coma for more than 10 months. His condition has improved modestly in the years since, but he will never work and will require 24-hour care for life.

Not a dime of that $7M

Simpson’s mother sued Teichrieb, and in 2021 she was awarded more than $6.9 million in damages.

Collecting that money has proven difficult. Sue Simpson, Jessie’s mom, told Castanet on Tuesday that she has not seen a dime from the judgement and she is still accepting donations to help support her son.

The collection issue is complicated by the fact that Teichrieb gifted his Clifford Avenue home — his only real asset — to his parents after the beating. The conveyance has already been deemed fraudulent by a judge, who ruled that the only reason for the transaction was to shield the home from Simpson's family.

Teichrieb’s parents were ordered to surrender ownership of the property for Simpson's benefit. A court-ordered sale in October of 2023 saw the home go for $956,999.

The proceeds of that sale are now in the hands of the court until a judge decides how to pay the money out. Simpson hopes to get it all, but CIBC is owed about $600,000.

'Very open' with bank about assault

In court on Monday, lawyer Joseph Zak, who is representing the Simpsons, presented new information that he hopes will show CIBC officials ought to have caught the fraudulent Teichrieb transaction.

He said employees at the bank knew about the circumstances of the assault and the family's plans to transfer the property within about six months of the beating.

CIBC representatives have previously said the bank became involved in the transaction in the spring of 2017, but Zak said he’s been able to trace the deal back months earlier — and he said he confirmed those meetings while questioning a bank employee during an examination for discovery.

He read from a transcript of that interview, in which he asked CIBC employee Janice Rutherford about a meeting she had with Teichrieb’s parents on Dec. 23, 2016, at the bank’s Sahali branch.

Rutherford told Zak that Teichrieb’s parents were “very open with me about the assault.”

"Janice Rutherford has in her notes that Mr. Teichrieb senior had come to her and stated that the bank had directed that the property be conveyed for no consideration between his son and him and his wife,” Zak said in court, noting the bank was unable to find documentation of any such direction.

Rutherford is quoted in the discovery transcript as saying she did not think the Teichriebs were trying to hide anything from her, and that the comment about the bank "directing" the transaction led her to believe that her CIBC superiors were aware of the family's circumstances.

'What did they talk about?'

On Monday, Zak asked Associate Judge Jennifer Keim to allow him to call Rutherford as a witness. The information she provided at the examination for discovery was not under oath.

He said Rutherford is a “necessary” witness.

CIBC has said it has no information about any meetings prior to the spring of 2017, and the court will not hear from either of Teichrieb’s parents — his mother has since died and his father suffered a debilitating stroke.

“We know that Ms. Rutherford knew of the assault. She is an agent of the bank and we can infer that the bank would have known about that through its agent,” Zak said.

“How did this financing come about? When they went to see the bank, what did they talk about? I can only imagine they said, ‘Our son has been imprisoned and we need to keep his company going — how are we going to refinance the property?’”

What did the bank know?

If bankers knew what was going on, Zak said, CIBC no longer has clean hands.

“Putting all of that together, it’s going to be my submission that the bank knew exactly what it was doing,” he said.

“I’m not attributing any mala fides to the bank — for all I know, they’re just trying to help these people get through this situation. But, inadvertently, they took away the only equity in the home. There was $200,000 worth of equity left in that property and it’s gone. And where did it go? Besides other adjustments, to pay off an unrelated loan to the bank.”

Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 16, at which time CIBC’s lawyer will respond to Zak’s submissions.

“I’m just trying to put the pieces together,” Zak said.

“The court should know the entire scope of the transaction and then come to a decision. We might lose, but at least we’re going to have the entire set of facts as we know them."

Teichrieb has been unrepresented throughout the civil proceedings and no one was present on his behalf on Monday. His finished serving his sentence in 2022.