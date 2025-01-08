Work on new North Kamloops shelter to be completed in late January, BC Housing says

Photo: Kristen Holliday

BC Housing says work to establish a North Shore shelter is expected to finish in late January — about a month later than initially planned.

In an emailed statement to Castanet Kamloops, BC Housing said it first anticipated opening the temporary shelter at 142 Tranquille Rd. in late December.

“Construction completion is now expected late January 2025, less than two months since the project received approval from city council,” BC Housing said.

Before renovation work could begin on the property, which formerly housed Butler Auto and RV, a temporary use permit was required from the City of Kamloops. Council approved a 20-month permit for the shelter on Nov. 26.

“Following this, BC Housing began renovations to convert the former commercial space into a habitable and welcome shelter,” the statement said.

Renovations include adding amenity spaces, laundry and storage, designing and installing controlled access, installing additional lighting and security cameras, and completing fire life system enhancements.

White fencing is also being installed around the property.

The 44-bed shelter will be operated by ASK Wellness, and will be funded through the provincial Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing program.

Prominent Kamloops development firm Arpa Investments owns the property and is leasing it to BC Housing for an undisclosed amount. Arpa plans to redevelop the property in a couple of years.

City staff have noted the project aligns with the Kamloops Access Hub Leadership Group’s vision, which is to provide a 24/7 location where unhoused people can access services, meals, washroom and shower facilities, and connections to other supports.

Operator ASK Wellness has said the shelter will have a minimum of three staff members on site at all times, and an embedded housing outreach worker will be helping connect people with supportive or market housing if available.

ASK Wellness' mobile health clinic will offer medical services two days per week, and cultural programming will be offered by the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Centre.

There will be no expectation for people staying at the shelter to abstain from using substances.

Kamloops council made its decision on the temporary use permit a few days after a well-attended open house where members of the public were invited to meet with some of the groups involved with the shelter.

Many people attending the event and recent council meetings have voiced concerns about the shelter, worried that it will draw more crime, street disorder and vandalism to the North Shore neighbourhood.

Others, including representatives from other local social agencies, have spoken out in favour of the shelter, saying it will bring much-needed help and support to people who are living rough.

A three-year permit was initially sought, but council ended up granting a 20-month time permit — a timeline which roughly aligns with the end of currently committed funding for the site.

The shelter will be funded by the province until March 31, 2026.