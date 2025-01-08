Temporary building lifted onto TRU's campus will house open learning until permanent home is found

Photo: Josh Dawson A crane could be seen lifting in a 50-workstation temporary building on Thompson Rivers Univeristy's campus on Dec. 19, 2024.

Open learning staff at Thompson Rivers University will be placed in temporary new digs while a permanent home is found for the department on campus.

Over the summer, it was announced $2 million was budgeted for a space plan that would see the consolidation of administrative services and the revitalization of "Student Street" in Old Main in a bid to optimize space.

Part of the plan includes moving open learning out of the BC Centre of Open Learning building.

Speaking with Castanet, TRU vice-president of finance and administration Matt Milovick said a 50-workstation temporary building has been set up on campus in a parking lot between TRU’s Clock Tower and the nursing building that will house open learning.

He said some open learning staff are working in available spaces on campus while others are working from home. Open learning will be consolidated in the temporary building likely within a month.

“We’re using the next three years to reorganize some of our space on campus to give open learning their permanent home,” Milovick said.

A letter sent by the university’s learning design and innovations department faculty in the summer took issue with the plan that would have moved open learning into the fourth floor of the Clock Tower.

The letter questioned whether there would be enough space for the department’s staff and whether open learning teams would be able to work together effectively. It also took issue with the consultation process.

Milovick said as far as he knows, the issues with the department have been resolved.

“Moving to new spaces is often challenging, and I think they had some concerns about that and I think those issues have been resolved,” he said.

“The longer term view is to find them a permanent place on campus that makes sense for what they need.”

With international enrolment declining due to federal policy changes, Milovick said the university's is expecting to see more space freed up for its larger space plan.

“It gives us an opportunity to rationalize what we have, what we need, where the gaps are and then we can basically optimize that space,” he said.

“It’s going to be a process that takes the next two or three years, as we see where our enrolment ends up.”

Milovick said he thought the project was in a “good spot,” on schedule and going as planned.