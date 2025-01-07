Merritt RCMP investigating brazen daytime shooting that left one person injured

Photo: Ty Lim/ Merritt Herald Police surrounded the residence with the brown roof in this photo on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: 4:02 p.m.

A person is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg following a shooting Tuesday in Merritt.

Police said they attended 1890 Orme St. for a reported shooting at about 9:40 a.m.

In a news release, Merritt RCMP said a suspect, wearing all black, allegedly exited the residence, approached a person standings at the corner of Orme and Quilchena Avenue, pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg.

The suspect was said to have fled southbound down Orme Street and and turned east down the alley between Coutlee Avenue and Quilchena Avenue.

The shooting victim was taken to Nicola Valley Hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

"The suspect and victim were known to each other and the incident is believed to be targeted," Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said in a police press release. "The suspect has not yet been apprehended."

Roda said the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in and cleared the house the suspect emerged from, which is now being held by police for a search warrant.

Police are asking anyone with any information or video to contact them at 250-378-4262, and to avoid the area until the police presence has lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:33 p.m.

Mounties in Merritt have a house at the corner of Quilchena Avenue and Orme Street surrounded for an apparent police operation involving the RCMP's Southeast District emergency response team.

Numerous heavily armed police officers could be seen surrounding 1890 Orme St. on Tuesday, appearing to be preparing to enter the residence at about 11:30 a.m. Police cruisers were posted in the streets that surround the home, which is located near the Aspen Planers Mill.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Merritt police about the incident. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you know what's going on? Email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.