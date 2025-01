Hercules C-130 conducting aerial training exercises Tuesday, Kamloops Airport says

Photo: Mike Biden file photo

Increased activity in the skies above Brocklehurst on Tuesday is part of training exercises involving a large military aircraft.

According to Kamloops Airport, a C-130 Hercules was “conducting standard training activities” on Tuesday, coming and going from Fulton Field.

The Hercules is an American-made four-engine turboprop aircraft designed for military transport.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has 12 of the planes in its inventory. They are most often seen in Kamloops during wildfire season.