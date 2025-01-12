Live performance of historic opera Aida will be live-streamed at Paramount Theatre

Photo: File Photo

A New York performance of a classic opera about an Ethiopian princess forced to choose between love and country will be shown live later this month at Kamloops' Paramount Theatre.

Aida is the third performance in a series of eight by the New York Metropolitan Opera that will be live-streamed at the theatre following a successful fundraising campaign last summer.

The Kamloops Film Society says the Michael Mayer production "brings audiences inside the towering pyramids and gilded tombs of ancient Egypt with intricate projections and dazzling animations."

Soprano Angel Blue headlines the production as the titular princess, mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi stars as Aida’s rival, Amneris, and tenor Piotr Beczala plays the soldier Radamès

Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will take the podium to conduct the performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s original music, first performed in 1871.

Aida will be live-streamed at the Paramount on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The film society says the opera’s runtime is 3 hours and 38 minutes.

Tickets and information on the remainder of the operas to be streamed is available online.