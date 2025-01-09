252816
Kamloops  

Upscale Kamloops hotel sells for $18.2M, or $233K per room

Hotel sells for $18.2M

Western Investor - | Story: 526331

An upscale Kamloops hotel has changed hands at a cost of nearly a quarter-million dollars per room.

The Best Western Premier, 1175 Rogers Way, sold for $18.2-million in an off-market deal that closed last summer.

The hotel, which formerly operated under the Four Points by Sheraton brand, has 78 rooms. On-site facilities include a fitness centre and indoor pool.

The property sits on a 1.27-acre lot off Highway 5A, just south of Highway 1 and Aberdeen Mall.

The sale price works out to an average of $233,333 per room.

