Upscale Kamloops hotel sells for $18.2M, or $233K per room

Photo: Nationwide Realty Corp. The 78-room Best Western Premier in Kamloops sold June 20, 2024, for $18.2 million.

An upscale Kamloops hotel has changed hands at a cost of nearly a quarter-million dollars per room.

The Best Western Premier, 1175 Rogers Way, sold for $18.2-million in an off-market deal that closed last summer.

The hotel, which formerly operated under the Four Points by Sheraton brand, has 78 rooms. On-site facilities include a fitness centre and indoor pool.

The property sits on a 1.27-acre lot off Highway 5A, just south of Highway 1 and Aberdeen Mall.

The sale price works out to an average of $233,333 per room.