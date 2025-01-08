Falkland bust of Canada’s largest drug lab could curb local illicit drug supply, police say

Photo: RCMP Police raided this lleged drug lab in Falkland in October.

The head of the Kamloops RCMP says a raid in Falkland last fall that took down Canada’s largest drug lab will likely have an impact curbing the local drug trade, but to what degree is hard to say.

“Obviously, something of that vast size in this area is going to have a significant impact,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops.

Last October, RCMP investigators conducted a series of co-ordinated raids and arrests across Metro Vancouver and executed search warrants on an alleged drug "superlab" on a rural property in Falkland.

The Vernon and Kamloops RCMP detachments were involved in the action.

“A lab of that size in such close proximity [to Kamloops] could have a localized impact,” Pelley said.

Police have said the operation was the largest and most sophisticated fentanyl and methamphetamine drug lab ever found in Canada, and the combined fentanyl and precursors seized at the facility could have amounted to over 95,500,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

Mounties said they “delivered a decisive blow to a major transnational organized crime group” by dismantling the lab, arresting one suspect. Police said Gaganpreet Randhawa is in custody facing numerous drug and firearms-related charges.

Mounties at the time said the raid was part of its investigation into the crime group — believed to be involved in the mass production and distribution of drugs across Canada and internationally — in an effort to combat domestic manufacture and international export of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Local connections part of probe

Pelley said Kamloops police helped with components of that raid and they are probing any potential connections to other local investigations.

In May, Kamloops RCMP warned of a local drug trafficking conflict playing out on Kamloops streets between warring factions, at the centre of which were rivals Cameron Cole and Justin Hunt.

Following the police warning, there was an apparent failed hit on Cole in the parking lot of the Sandbar Grill in July. Cole remains free on bail condition while Hunt is serving four years for a rash of charges in Port Coquitlam in 2019.

Kamloops Mounties said they are still investigating the motive behind a shooting in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue last November, and whether it has connections to other criminal investigations in town such as the Cole-Hunt drug conflict.

The 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue was also the block where one of two vehicles linked to the Cole shooting were found this past summer.