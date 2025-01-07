TRU wildfire expert co-authors paper that finds climate change to be biggest contributor to worsening fires in northern Canada

Photo: KTW file Residents in a Valleyview home get into their vehicle during a July 1, 2021, wildfire in the Juniper Ridge area.

A new study co-authored by a Thompson Rivers University wildfire expert has found climate change to be the biggest factor worsening the severity of Canadian wildfires over time.

According to a news release from TRU, BC Research Chair and wildfire expert Dr. Mike Flannigan worked with seven other researchers to explore why fires have become more severe from 1981 to 2020.

Published in journal Science, the article found that climate change had the biggest impact on worsening fire in northeastern and northwestern Canada. Dry fuel significantly increased fire severity and severe fires occurred more frequently in summer, although intense fire days were also observed in the spring and fall.

Other findings include that all 10 Canadian ecozones have experienced more severe fires, affecting six per cent of areas studied, and fires were more severe between 2001 and 2020 than between 1981 and 2000.

“The results of climate change can be seen in drier vegetation and fuels in Canada’s ecozones," Flannigan said. "This is leading to more severe wildfires. And all indications are that this trend will continue."

Flannigan is a world-recognized expert on wildfires and is the scientific director of TRU’s Institute for Wildfire Science, Adaptation and Resiliency. He works collaboratively with organizations and researchers, including the BC Wildfire Service, Canada Wildfire and the co-authors of the Science article.

“Dr. Flannigan's groundbreaking work in wildfire science, highlighted in Science, demonstrates his strong commitment to improving our understanding of wildfires at the local, national and international levels,” said TRU’s Shannon Wagner, TRU's vice-president of research.

“TRU supports a collaborative research environment, fostering partnerships with scientific communities, government agencies and industry leaders to address the pressing challenges faced by wildfire-affected regions.”