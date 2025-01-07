Warm temperatures prevailed in 2024 as Kamloops registered its fourth hottest year

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops logged its fourth hottest year on record in 2024, recording above-average temperatures through December for a balmy finale.

Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said other B.C. Interior regions also saw a warming trend last month, but it was the fifth warmest December on record for Kamloops.

“That was the most impressive of the lot there — 4.6 degrees above seasonal in the month of December alone,” Castellan said.

He said the average temperature in December 2024 was 1.9 C, well above the -2.7 C average.

“That's a pretty stark shift right there,” he said.

Castellan said Kamloops’ average annual temperature is 9.3 C. Temperatures registered an average of 10.6 C in 2024.

It was the fourth warmest year on record, a benchmark set in 2023 at 10.9 C. Temperature records have been kept in the community since 1897.

The warming trend wasn’t unique to Kamloops.

Castellan said the Thompson-Okanagan region was shocked out of a mild December 2023 by an extreme cold snap in January, a weather event which devastated wine and fruit growers as crops struggled to survive.

While the spring saw near-normal temperatures, the region started to heat up into the summer and the fall.

“That's when things got really warm,” Castellan said, noting Vernon saw its warmest ever meteorological fall, a period of time stretching from September to November.

Kelowna recorded its second-warmest fall, Penticton its fourth and Kamloops its sixth.

Kelowna also logged its fourth-warmest year on record with an average annual temperature of 10.2 C. Vernon hit its third-warmest year at 9.8 C — just shy of the 10.1 C record set in 2023.

“What you can bet your bottom dollar on is that the warming trend is very ubiquitous right across the planet,” Castellan said.

“There’s very few spots that have seen a colder trend in the last couple decades. So that would be true of the Okanagan and the Thompson, for sure. And then it's not just the overall baseline, kind of yearly numbers, but it's also the extreme events themselves.”

'Extreme' events also occurring

He noted July of 2024 saw long periods of extreme heat. Kamloops had a record-breaking stretch of heat that month, logging 18 consecutive days of daytime high temperatures reaching a blistering 33 C.

"It wasn't as dramatic in terms of the absolute intensity of the 2021 heat dome. But again, the 2021 heat dome was not really expected for another kind of half a century from the modelling perspective,” he said.

“We're starting to see extreme events permeate the landscape. And that's obviously part of the storyline is the extremes, not just the overall trend.”

He noted that May 2023 saw a similar warming pattern to the June 2021 heat dome, but because it happened earlier in the year, the impact wasn't as significant.

“May was such a strong signal, that had it occurred in late June — like we saw in June of 2021, for the heat dome — it would have likely been very similar. So we had almost the same pattern, long lasting, extreme, really thick atmosphere with really strong warming," Castellan said.

"It just happened to be, luckily, just over a month removed from solstice, and so it wasn't a calamity from a health perspective, with people dying because it was too hot. It was obviously quite comfortable out, but it felt like July in May — which is obviously weird.

"But I think the story there is that it was an environmental ripple effect, and the impacts were felt from a drought and wildfire perspective for a year plus.”

Castellan said there’s plenty of examples in recent years of repercussions from warming and drying trends, including trouble for fish and wildlife because of low stream levels, and extreme wildfire events impacting communities and regions across the province.

Thompson-Okanagan cities also saw below-average rainfall in 2024, but Kamloops was the least dry, logging 258.3 millimetres of precipitation — 93 per cent of normal, which is set at 277.6 millimetres based on records dating back to 1897.

'Colder outlook' for coming weeks

Looking ahead, Castellan said some weather models are starting to hint at a “colder outlook” for January 2025.

“Don't be surprised if by the end of the month, we've shifted from all these warm temperatures that we've seen in the fall and December, and even early January to maybe more seasonal — if not even below seasonal is not out of the question,” he said.

He noted in recent years, February has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a year.

“I would certainly not cancel winter until we get through at least halfway through February, and make sure that we can see the whites of the eyes of spring on the doorstep before we get to that declaration," he said.