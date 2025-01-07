Judge gives Kamloops man more time with child born from estranged trio

Photo: File Photo

A judge has ruled a Kamloops man who agreed to father children with two women in a same-sex marriage will be allowed to have more parenting time with his young child.

According to a Dec. 31 decision from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori, the man was asked to donate his sperm for the women's children, and all parties signed a multi-parent agreement saying the trio would all be legal parents of the children and would share equal parenting time.

The parties began the process of medical testing with a fertility clinic and both women became pregnant. One of them miscarried.

The relationship between the women and the man soured to the point it was suggested he leave their home and live elsewhere. A child was born from the man’s sperm a month after he moved out.

The man has had limited, supervised time with his child from the time of birth. The women said this was due to their concern for the child’s safety.

The man sought to incrementally increase his parenting time with the child, who is now two years old.

The women opposed said the man was incapable of caring for the child alone. Hori dismissed their concerns as “criticisms that would apply to any new parent."

Hori increased the man’s parenting time, and said doing so was in the best interest of the child.

He also dismissed applications from the women seeking a report on the man’s ability to parent the child and compensation for failure to mediate under the terms of a contract the three parties signed in June of 2021, a few months before things went south.

None of the parties were named in the decision.