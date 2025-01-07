Five years later, decision looms in Kamloops-area shooting death

Photo: KTW file

In a case beset by delays, a Kamloops-area man accused of shooting an acquaintance to death inside a Cache Creek home in 2019 will have to wait a few more months before learning his fate.

A date in March was set Monday for a decision in the case of Corey Harkness, who is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Brock Ledoux.

Harkness, 37, is accused of shooting Ledoux at close range with a shotgun inside a home on Collins Road on Jan. 14, 2019.

Court heard Ledoux, who had recently been released from prison, followed Harkness into the home in an attempt to score drugs.

At trial, the Crown’s star witness, Teri Fawcett, said she watched the shooting play out from across the street. She was the only witness to point the finger at Harkness as the shooter.

Fawcett was a problematic witness for the prosecution. She admitted on the stand to “embellishing” and “exaggerating” parts of her story, and to sometimes “talking out my butt."

Not all of Fawcett's story made sense. Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro chalked that up to differences in perspective, but defence lawyer Iain Currie said “she could not have seen what she testified to having seen.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, who heard the trial last year, will give her decision on March 18.

Harkness’ trial was delayed multiple times, during the COVID-19 pandemic and then again in 2023, when he was arrested moments before what was supposed to have been the start of his trial on allegations of witness tampering. Charges relating to those allegations have since been stayed.