Boil water advisory for Sun Rivers rescinded after repairs completed

Photo: Sun Rivers

Residents in Sun Rivers can once again consume water without boiling it now that a boil water advisory has been rescinded.

A boil water advisory was in place last week. On Friday, utility provider Bluestem Utilities updated an existing notice to say the advisory had been extended over the weekend as lab testing protocol was completed and hoped the notice could be lifted early next week.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, Nexus Water Group, which Bluestem is a member of, said the water advisory had been rescinded and that customers are no longer required to boil water before consuming.

"We thank them for their patience as our team completed repairs and the required water quality testing," the statement said.

Neither the statement or notice specified what prompted the advisory or when it was first issued.