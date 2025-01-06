Social and Community Development Grants provided to 11 Kamloops organizations

Photo: Castanet

Nearly a dozen organizations have received grant funding from the City of Kamloops to put toward expenditures or special projects that address social issues.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said 22 not-for-profit organizations applied to receive funding through this year’s Social and Community Development Grants.

Grants were awarded to 11 organizations based on recommendations from the social planing engagement group after an evaluation process facilitated by city staff.

“The city would like to thank all organizations who applied. Your continued support and service in our community is acknowledged and appreciated,” the city said.

The Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society received $30,000 as part of this grant program.

People in Motion, Interior Women’s Centre Society, Kamloops Art Council and Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services each received $15,000 grants.

Mount Paul Community Centre was the recipient of a $12,073 grant.

The Kamloops Food Policy Council received $6,500, and the BIG Little Science Centre Society received $6,000.

Kamloops Adult Learners Society and Spinal Cord Injury BC each received $5,000.

Kamloops Happy Choristers Senior Choir received $3,000.

The City of Kamloops said over the past five years, the grant has funded 35 different social agencies in Kamloops.

This year, applicants were able to request up to $30,000, which could go towards operational costs, special projects, special capital expenditures or one-year seed money for a social enterprise initiative.

Projects need to further specific priorities laid out in its social plan, including housing, youth and family issues, Indigenous services, child care and food security.