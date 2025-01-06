Single lane alternating traffic open on Highway 5 north of Kamloops after crash

Photo: DriveBC This webcam image shows the conditions on Highway 5 in Clearwater looking east around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE 11:42 a.m.

The Yellowhead Highway has opened to single lane alternating traffic following a crash north of Kamloops earlier this morning.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident occurred about four kilometres west of Vavenby between Lloyd Road and KP Road.

DriveBC said motorists should expect minor delays and watch out for workers on the road. An assessment is in progress.

The next update is expected around 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL 9:58 a.m.

A crash Monday morning has closed the Yellowhead Highway in both directions north of Kamloops between Clearwater and Vavenby.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident occurred between Lloyd Road and KP Road, about four kilometres west of Vavenby.

An assessment is in progress and the next update is expected at 11:30 a.m.