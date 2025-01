Photo: DriveBC This webcam image shows the conditions on Highway 5 in Clearwater around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A crash Monday morning has closed the Yellowhead Highway in both directions north of Kamloops between Clearwater and Vavenby.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident occurred between Lloyd Road and KP Road, about four kilometres west of Vavenby.

An assessment is in progress and the next update is expected at 11:30 a.m.