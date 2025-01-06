Fog advisory no longer in effect for Coquihalla, Thompson, Shuswap

Photo: DriveBC webcam Foggy conditions at the Highway 5/Highway 97D junction on the Coquihalla.

UPDATE 10:32 a.m.

All fog advisories for the Southern Interior have now ended.

The only fog advisory still in place for B.C. is for parts of Metro Vancouver.

UPDATE 7:46 a.m.

The hazardous fog warning issued for parts of the Coquihalla Highway as well as the Thompson Shuswap is continuing.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada said that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring, and should dissipate later in the day.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," the national weather agency said in its update.

The warning extends to the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt; Cariboo; North and South Thompson and Shuswap.

ORIGINAL 9:06 p.m., Jan. 5

A fog advisory has been issued for the Thompson-Shuswap regions as well as portions of the Coquihalla highway.

Environment Canada is warning that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring in an area stretching from 100 Mile House, south to Clinton and into the North Thompson, South Thompson, Shuswap and along the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” notes the advisory.

Drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

While conditions are favourable for dense fog formation, Environment Canada says the near-zero visibility conditions should improve in the late morning on Monday.

You can check the latest road conditions and traffic cameras on Drive BC.